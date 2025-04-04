LISKEARD Athletic went back to the top of the SWPL Premier West table on Wednesday night with a 6-1 thrashing of Callington Town, and the Blues will look to maintain their position at the summit tomorrow when they welcome Penzance to Lux Park (3pm).
Darren Gilbert’s men were expected to face a tough task at a Cally side who rarely lose at the Ginsters Marsh, but a superb performance which Gilbert said ‘was the best we’ve played in a long time’ was testament to their night’s work.
However, the race for the title is in Newquay’s hands as the Peppermints, who are two points behind, have a game in-hand and know that four wins from their final four games will ensure Western League football comes to Mount Wise.
They start a run of three successive away games when they visit a Sticker side who saw off third-placed Dobwalls recently, so Shaun Middleton’s men will need to be at their best.
Elsewhere in the division, bottom side Launceston, who are six points adrift of the sides nearest to them St Day and Bodmin Town, have the afternoon off meaning they could be even further behind before their vital home clash with fellow strugglers Bude Town on Tuesday night.
Bodmin head to the capital to take on a Truro City Reserves side that are looking to reclaim eighth if they win and Holsworthy are beaten by top four hopefuls Wendron United at Upcott Field.
But Holsworthy are on a superb run of form, having won four and lost just one of their last seven games, helped by conceding just one goal in that time.
Wendron thrashed Launceston 5-1 last weekend and will need their free-scoring attackers to be at their best in Devon.
St Day also have Saturday off before Wednesday’s home date with Newquay, while Bude Town who have slipped towards trouble, have a tough task at Dobwalls.
The Seasiders head to Lantoom Park having lost their last five league games as well as the recent Torridge Cup semi-final defeat to Holsworthy.
However they did play well for long spells in that game, but will need to add some more goals to their game in their run-in which sees them face Launceston away on Tuesday night and a double-header with neighbours Holsworthy.
Dobwalls’ title hopes are now over after Wednesday night’s goalless draw at ever-improving Millbrook, but the Dingos need a maximum of six points from their final five games to guarantee third.
Seventh welcome sixth to Bodieve Park as Wadebridge Town entertain Callington.
Cally have been beaten by both Newquay and Liskeard in the last week and will be desperate to return to winning ways against a Bridgers side who eased past Bodmin 3-0 last Saturday.
However with games in-hand on fourth-placed Penzance and Wendron, Cally remain firmly in the race for the top four.
Fixtures (3pm): Dobwalls v Bude Town, Holsworthy v Wendron United, Liskeard Athletic v Penzance, Sticker v Newquay, Truro City Reserves v Bodmin Town, Wadebridge Town v Callington Town.