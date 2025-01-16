GAMES don’t get much bigger for Liskeard Athletic and Dobwalls when they face each other, but with both looking to win the SWPL Premier West crown this term, one of their biggest derby matches awaits tomorrow night at Lux Park (7.30pm).
While they sit six and 11 points respectively behind leaders Newquay, the Blues have a game in-hand and Dobwalls three.
But if Newquay can avoid a potential banana skin and win at Holsworthy on Saturday, the loser of the derby will be in the last chance saloon.
That said, Liskeard and Newquay still have to meet twice this term there are likely to be plenty of twists and turns over the coming weeks.
Liskeard are five points clear of Dobwalls having played twice more and edged the reverse fixture at Lantoom Park thanks to Max Gilbert’s late goal in a 2-1 victory.
But Dobwalls have lost just twice in 16 games, winning 12 and will back themselves to leave Lux Park with at least a point.
There are five other games set for Saturday afternoon.
Bottom side Millbrook are three points adrift of Launceston.
The Brook make the trip west to tackle fourth-placed Wendron United, while Launceston welcome mid-table Sticker to Pennygillam.
A Clarets home win could see them move level on points with Bodmin Town if Simon Minett’s side fail to beat a Truro City Reserves side that look a good bet to finish in their current position of eighth.
There’s a big game at Callington as the Pastymen welcome Penzance to the Ginsters Marsh.
Both teams are enjoying fine seasons and are involved in a battle with Wendron United to finish fourth.
While the Dron currently occupy that position, they sit just a point ahead of Penzance and four clear of Cally.
Penzance have played a game more than Wendron, but Callington are just four adrift of Wendron with two fixtures in-hand.
Promoted St Day sit nicely in mid-table following their 1-0 success at Bude Town last Saturday and the Yellows will hope for more of the same when they entertain Wadebridge Town.
The Bridgers head down the A30 in seventh after an inconsistent campaign with eight wins and as many defeats from their 17 outings.