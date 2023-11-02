ST AUSTELL have apologised to fans who travelled to last night's game against Sticker, which was postponed by the match referee shortly before kick-off.
Two hours before the match, the club announced their SWPL Premier West local derby was going ahead, despite Storm Ciaran starting to close in.
The club said: "To all that travelled tonight, we are sorry for your wasted journeys. "As a club, we still feel that the game could have been played, even though it could have had adverse effects on the pitch. "The decision was made by the referee, against the club's wishes."