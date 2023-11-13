ST AUSTELL have been handed a home tie in the third round proper of the Isuzu FA Vase as their reward for winning 3-1 at one-league-higher Buckland Athletic on Saturday.
The Lillywhites will entertain Wiltshire-based Hellenic League Premier Division side Highworth Town at Poltair Park on Saturday, December 2 (3pm).
Highworth won 5-1 at home to Newquay on Saturday so will pose a tough test for St Austell, as their boss Chris Knight acknowledged.
"You are never going to have an easy draw at this stage and clearly any team that beats Newquay by five is a strong team, but home advantage is a great thing and we will be ready to give our all on the day and see what happens," said Knight.
Falmouth Town, who dumped out Moneyfields 3-0, are away to Toolstation Western League Premier Division rivals Barnstaple Town in round three.