RIO Daly’s 82nd-minute penalty earned Callington Town a deserved share of the spoils against their higher-placed rivals at Marshfield Parc on Monday night in the South West Peninsula League Premier West division.
Daly slotted home the spot-kick to make it 1-1 after substitute Kev McCallion had been fouled in the box by Charlie Castlehouse.
Youngster Castlehouse turned from hero to villain after giving the Dingos a 10th-minute lead with a crisp strike into the far roof of the net.
Given the chances created, a draw was just about the correct result, with neither side taking the game by the scruff of the neck.