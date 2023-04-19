Toolstation Western League, Premier Division: Ashton and Backwell 2 Ilfracombe 0, Bridgwater 2 Mousehole 2, Helston 1 Buckland 0, MILLBROOK 0 Street 1, Shepton Mallet 1 Sherborne 3, Welton 0 Barnstaple 2.
SWPL Walter C Parson Funeral Directors League Cup semi-final at Newton Abbot Spurs AFC: Axminster Town 1 Okehampton Argyle 1 (Okehampton won 4-1 on penalties).
SWPL Premier East: Elburton Villa 2 Plymouth Marjon 1, Elmore 3 Dartmouth 3.
St Piran League East: Saltash United Res 6 CALLINGTON TOWN RES 1, Torpoint Athletic Res 0 Millbrook Res 1.
Cornwall Intermediate Cup semi-final at Dobwalls AFC: ST DOMINICK 4 Foxhole Stars 1.
East Cornwall Premier League: St Dennis Res 0 Liskeard Athletic Res 3, St Newlyn East 2 St Columb Major 0.
Duchy League, Premier Division: LIFTON 0 SOUTHGATE SENIORS 2.
Launceston Cup quarter-final: HOLSWORTHY RES 2 KILKHAMPTON 2 (Kilkhampton won 8-7 on penalties).