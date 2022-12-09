With England’s World Cup quarter-final against France scheduled for tomorrow night (7pm), several games across the South West Peninsula League have been brought forward to allow clubs and supporters to get back in time.
In SWPL Premier West, Callington Town’s trip up to the North Cornwall coast to take on fifth-placed Bude Town will now get underway 45 minutes earlier at 1.30pm while Bodmin Town’s home clash with fellow Cornish Times club Dobwalls will now start at 2pm at Priory Park.
Liskeard Athletic’s home clash with St Dennis remains at 2.15pm.
SWPL Premier West – 1.30pm: Bude Town v CALLINGTON TOWN, St Blazey v Wendron United; 2pm: BODMIN TOWN v DOBWALLS; 2.15pm: Launceston v Camelford, LISKEARD ATHLETIC v St Dennis, Mullion v Wadebridge Town, St Austell v Penzance, Sticker v Newquay.
See next week’s Cornish Times for reports from the three matches.