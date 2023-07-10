LISKEARD Athletic joint manager Darren Gilbert has named a 17-player squad to represent the Kernow Football Alliance in Sunday’s CONIFA World Football Cup qualifier against FA Sàpmi at Falmouth Town AFC, writes Tom Howe.
Prost Soccer Challenge Cup winning captain James Ward is included alongside Ollie Chenoweth, Will Tinsley, Max Gilbert, Mark Goldsworthy and Dan Jennings.
Making their international bows will be Lewis Moyle, Harvey Mullis, Callum O’Brien, Shane White, Sam Gerken, Kyle Fraser, Harry Jeffery, Tim Nixon, Jack Symons and Andy Watkins.
There is also a place in the squad for Kernow Inclusive star, Gary Carpenter, who has captained the Black and Gold to 98 consecutive unbeaten matches, a run that includes glory at the George Best Community Cup in Northern Ireland just last month.
Speaking to Cornwall Sports Media, Kernow manager Gilbert said: “What we have got is enough quality in the side to go and win on Sunday. We have a bit of youth mixed with experience. There is bags of quality and hopefully, on the day, we can turn that into a good team performance.
“There is plenty of firepower. Dan Jennings won the South West Peninsula League golden boot last year and Mark Goldsworthy scores goals for fun. His work ethic is something else.
“We have real quality in midfield. Max Gilbert has had a great season and is hopefully going to push on again this year. Then you have your captain at the back, James Ward, who leads by example, always does and always will do.
“You have to base all that on a good goalkeeper and Ollie Chenoweth adds a lot of quality and experience to the side. I was always told you have to have a good spine to your team. With Ollie, Wardy, Gilby and Goldy, we have got that right.”
“It is a really good squad,” he continued. “We are all really looking forward to it and are honoured to be involved. Come and support us. It is going to be a cracking game and Bickland Park is always a nice place to play and visit.
“With your support, hopefully we can put on a good display and performance that will see us qualify for the World Football Cup in Kurdistan next year.”
Kernow: O Chenoweth (Mousehole), L Moyle (Mousehole), J Ward (Falmouth Town, capt), H Mullis (Liskeard Ath), W Tinsley (St Blazey), C O'Brien (Helston Ath), S White (Truro City), S Gerken (Wadebridge Town), K Fraser (Mousehole), H Jeffery (Liskeard Ath), M Gilbert (Liskeard Ath), T Nixon (Mousehole), G Carpenter (Liskeard Ath), J Symons (Mousehole), M Goldsworthy (Mousehole), D Jennings (Liskeard Ath), A Watkins (Launceston).
Gates open at 12 noon for a 1pm kick-off. Tickets cost £9 for adults (plus one child free), £7 for OAPs (plus one grandchild free) and £6 for children (12+ unaccompanied by adult).