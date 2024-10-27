By Gareth Davies at the Truro City Stadium
NATIONAL LEAGUE SOUTH (SATURDAY)
Truro City 2 Tonbridge Angels 1
JAZE Kabia’s stoppage time winner saw Truro City move back to third in the National League South standings.
The Tinners are just a point behind leaders Farnborough, with John Askey’s side completing a memorable October, in which they remained unbeaten, winning three matches and drawing one.
It now means that City have not tasted defeat in the league since losing to Eastbourne Borough on September 7.
After creating several good opportunities in the opening period, City took the lead five minutes before the break from Tyler Harvey’s penalty.
But Tonbridge, who defeated Dorking in their last outing, hit back early in the second stanza through Noel Leighton.
It looked the spoils would be shared until the third minute of time added on, when Kabia broke free and shot across visiting custodian Matt Rowley, to spark jubilant scenes at the TCS.
Truro made two changes from the side which heroically drew 1-1 at Farnborough on Tuesday, despite playing 36 minutes with nine men. Dom Johnson-Fisher and Dan Rooney came into the starting line-up, with Jaze Kabia and Billy Palfrey dropping to the bench.
Under crisp autumnal skies, in front of another crowd in excess of 1500, City made all the early running, with Harvey having two headed half chances – the first of which went wide, the second was well held by Rowley, making his Tonbridge debut after signing on loan from Reading.
City thought they had gone ahead after 20 minutes when rookie incumbent Rowley couldn’t gather a Connor Riley-Lowe corner and palmed the ball into his own net. But Truro celebrations were cut short by referee Ashley Clarke, who ruled that the visiting stopper had been fouled.
City went close once more just shy of the half hour mark, when Harvey fired towards the top corner, only for Rowley to save well.
As the half wore on, Noel Leighton should have done better with two headers for the visitors but with half-time on the horizon, City struck. Johnson-Fisher, who caused Tonbridge problems all afternoon, burst into the box and was upended by Crossley Lema.
The referee pointed to the spot without hesitation and up stepped Harvey to coolly dispatch for his 10thgoal of the season.
Johnson-Fisher almost doubled Truro’s lead before the interval with a powerful effort that went just over, as the visitors really started to creak. Half-time was most welcome for Tonbridge and a tactical change, which saw Ryan Hanson replace Jason Vincent, reaped almost instant rewards after the break.
An extra body in midfield stifled City initially and this resulted in the equaliser. Lema burst into the box and his shot was well saved by Lavercombe before Leighton scored from the scraps to level the game up.
Approaching the hour, Johnson-Fisher broke down the left to feed Will Dean, who crashed a low drive off Rowley’s post and the ball bounced to safety.
The next 20 minutes saw City have two good penalty appeals turned down for fouls on Harvey and Kabia respectively.
Tonbridge seemed happy with a point but Kabia had other ideas. Yassine En-Neyah won the ball in midfield and fed substitute Andrew Neal, who gave Kabia something to run onto.
And after outpacing the Tonbridge defence, Kabia finished emphatically past Rowley and the TCS erupted.
Tonbridge restarted and they themselves had a glorious chance with the final kick of the game virtually, but Lavercombe saved well from visiting captain Sam Shields.
TRURO CITY: Lavercombe, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harrison, Sanders, Riley-Lowe, Dean, En-Neyah, Rooney (Palfrey, 90), Law, Johnson-Fisher (Kabia, 73), Harvey (Neal, 90). Subs not used: Love-Holmes, Adelsbury.