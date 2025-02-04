LUKE Jephcott says he’s determined to play his part as Truro City look to gain promotion out of the Vanarama National League South.
The 25-year-old striker is no stranger to fans of the Tinners, having previously joined the Cornish club for the first half of the 2019-20 season, when he scored eight goals in 18 games.
Now, he’s back in the Duchy once more, signing on loan for John Askey’s side until the end of the current campaign from League Two Newport County.
Jephcott cut his footballing teeth across the Tamar at Home Park with Plymouth Argyle and made his first team debut in 2018, before joining City on loan for the first half of the 2019-20 campaign, scoring eight times in 18 games.
After he was recalled by the Pilgrims, his goals helped Argyle win promotion to League One and the following campaign, was prolific in the scoring charts, bagging a double figure return.
He departed the now Championship Devonians in 2022 for Swindon Town and has subsequently had spells north of the border with St Johnstone before joining Newport last year.
"I'm happy to be back and closer to home," said Jephcott. "I know the club and quite a few of the lads here so I'm really excited and can't wait to get going.
"Last time I was here I did well and my career went on from there. Coming back, I will be looking to do similar and getting back out on the pitch, to show what I can do.
"I've come in to help the team push for promotion, play-offs and as many points as we can get between now and the end of the season.
"In the past, I've shown that when I am happy with my situation, I can provide and score goals. I want to express myself and enjoy football again, by giving everything, like the lads do already."