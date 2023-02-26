LISKEARD Athletic replaced Bude Town in fourth place in the South West Peninsula League Premier West table on goal difference with a well-deserved 2-0 victory over their rivals at Lux Park yesterday.
The Blues took a 30th-minute lead with a very soft penalty decision, when Harley Westlake was adjudged by referee Kevin Hoare to have brought down Dan Jennings as he ran into the area, and Jennings picked himself up to slam home the spot-kick.
It was Jennings who scored again in the 57th minute from a counter-attack, when Max Gilbert played a fine pass to the striker and he knocked the ball over onrushing goalkeeper Jim Weeks.
Bude, who were left somewhat depleted by injuries, suspension and unavailability, were indebted to Weeks for pulling off several fine saves throughout the match.
At the other end, Liskeard goalkeeper Sam Borthwick dealt well with the handful of efforts on goal Bude managed.