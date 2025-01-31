SWPL Premier West preview – Saturday, February 1
AFTER a thrilling comeback victory at Truro City Reserves last weekend, Millbrook will look to make it two wins from two when they head to fifth-placed Penzance tomorrow (3pm).
The Brook’s three-point haul coupled with Launceston having the weekend off meant they moved off the bottom of the table and above the Clarets on goal difference.
And while it’ll be tough to get anything at Penlee Park, another win coupled with a defeat for Camelford at Bude Town will get Rohan Brown’s side right back in contention.
The Camels make the short trip up to Bude having slipped towards trouble, although their lack of game-time hasn’t helped.
They have played just twice since the end of November but now have two games in-hand on the bottom two as they look to push up towards halfway, a spot where Saturday’s opponents find themselves.
Bude were beaten 1-0 by St Day last time out on January 11, but did win 4-2 at Bodmin Town a week earlier and have an eight-point buffer over Millbrook.
Fourth bottom Bodmin have the day off as well, while St Day go to title-chasing Dobwalls.
The Dingos remain outsiders for the title, but their superb 1-0 victory at leaders Newquay last weekend ensures they remain in the picture, particularly as they have now played Newquay and second-placed Liskeard Athletic twice.
And with Newquay and Liskeard still to play each other twice, the first of which is next Saturday at Mount Wise, a fine run from Dobwalls could make interesting.
Newquay welcome Wadebridge Town in a North Cornwall derby, while the match of the day is at Liskeard as they welcome free-scoring Wendron United to Lux Park.
The Blues are six points off the top with two games in-hand but Wendron’s tally of 56 goals from 19 games isn’t to be underestimated.
While they are probably out of the title picture, they will look to solidify fourth under pressure from Penzance and Callington Town.
Holsworthy secured a fine 1-0 win at Wadebridge Town on Saturday, a result which saw them climb nine points above the bottom two.
With ten games to go they could realistically finish as high as seventh, but a home win over Truro City Reserves would see them leapfrog the Tinners into eighth as Sticker are in SWPL League Cup action against Honiton Town.
Saturday fixtures (3pm): Bude Town v Camelford, Dobwalls v St Day, Holsworthy v Truro City Res, Liskeard Athletic v Wendron United, Newquay v Wadebridge Town, Penzance v Millbrook.
SWPL League Cup (3pm): Sticker v Honiton Town.