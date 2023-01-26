Shaun Vincent says he stood down as Callington Town manager at the end of last week because he 'just ran out of energy'.
Vincent works shifts in Devonport Dockyard and the constant change in working patterns took its toll as he tried to combine that with managing the South West Peninsula League Premier West club.
“It just got to the point where I literally ran out of energy, and that affected my motivation, and then that doesn’t become fair on the players and the club," said Vincent.
“I get on quite well with the chairman, Steve Blatchford, we talk quite often, and he totally understands where I am coming from.
“I said to him that I could probably hold out until the end of the season, but I don’t think I would be doing myself, the players or the club any favours, and they have got Kev Kendall (Vincent’s assistant) there who is full of enthusiasm and can’t wait for the challenge of seeing if he can do something a little bit different, and he is also a good friend of mine.
“The club is quite happy for Kev to carry on and keep the lads together, they are sat in mid-table now, and if he can get that little bit out of the squad over the new few months, they are more than capable of going on a run of results.”
Callington are sitting in 11th place in the table and are away at bottom side St Dennis on Saturday.
