SOUTH West Peninsula League Premier East side Elburton Villa have pulled off a coup by tempting former Saltash United striker Sam Hughes out of retirement.
Hughes left Waterways Stadium at the end of last season after scoring more than 300 goals for the Ashes.
But he has been persuaded to don his boots again by his former club – one that is local to where he lives.
He made his debut for Villa in their opening pre-season friendly last night, when they won 4-0 at one-league-higher Millbrook, now managed by Rich Washburn.
They scored through Jon Winters, Bentley Alcantara, Hughes and George Photiou.
A club spokesperson said: "We are delighted to announce the signing of prolific striker Sam.