WARD WILLIAMS CORNWALL SENIOR CUP QUARTER-FINAL
Bude Town 1 Falmouth Town 4
RUBIN Wilson scored twice as Falmouth eased into the last four with a comfortable 4-1 success at two-league lower Bude Town on Wednesday night.
It was always going to be a tough ask for the Seasiders who are mid-table in SWPL Premier West, and when their Southern League Division One opponents raced into a two-goal lead inside six minutes via Wilson and an own goal it looked particularly ominous.
But Bude gradually got a foothold and pulled one back through teenage midfielder Jake Woodland, although Wilson’s second before the break made it 3-1.
Bude battled away in the second half, but Falmouth looked comfortable and added a fourth through centre-half Harrison Jewell.
A crowd of over 250 piled into Broadclose Park, helped by a superb away following who made plenty of noise all night, and straight from kick-off Town swarmed all over the Seasiders.
They scored after three minutes as a driven ball down the right flank found the impressive Luke Barner, and he sent in a sumptuous left-footed cross that Wilson put into the far corner via the help of a deflection.
Two minutes later Barner saw a free-kick from the left tipped over by Rowe, but the keeper should have done better moments later as the former Holsworthy man could only help Tom Annear’s inswinging corner into his own net.
It should have been game, set and match to the Amber and Blacks on eight minutes as Barner sent over a cross from the right, but Jared Sims could only blaze over from eight yards with the goal at his mercy.
Home defender James Wheeler had to be alert to cut out a low cross by left-winger Luke Brabyn, before Wilson was inches away from a second when he sent a shot just over after cutting in off the right.
Home striker Dylan Morgan was booked for a late tackle after the ball was cleared, and the Seasiders registered their first shot on 22 minutes when Ruan Tape’s 25-yard drive was off target.
Soon after Bude winger Rocco Dyer turned Bradley Leivers inside out, but could only send a cross into the arms of Morgan Coxhead.
But Bude were improving and pulled one back on 28 minutes.
Morgan sent a dropping ball against the upright from ten yards, but young midfielder Jake Woodland was on hand for the simplest of tap-ins.
Barner could only send a 20-yard free-kick at Rowe on the half hour, but he turned provider on 38 minutes as his curled cross from the left was flicked into the far corner from ten yards by Wilson.
The second half was a much more sedate affair and the tie was wrapped up on 56 minutes when Barner’s corner from the left was nodded in by Harrison Jewell.
Falmouth then introduced all four substitutes either side of the hour, one of which saw Barner depart, while Bude eventually did the same.
Rowe made a fine reaction block to deny Wilson a hat-trick on 72 minutes after substitute right-back Ned Symons sent up a cross to the far post.
Bude should have had a second 15 minutes from time.
Sub Jago Tweitman did superbly to win the ball off Coxhead after a backpass, but instead of finding Connor Jenkins or Dyer he went for goal from a tight angle and fired over.
The final chance came five minutes from time as Wilson missed another good chance for a treble when a 20-yard free-kick was powered straight into the arms of Rowe.
For Falmouth it was a comfortable evening’s work, while for Bude’s youngsters, many of whom were playing eight leagues below their illustrious opponents last term, the experience will stand them in good stead for the future.
BUDE TOWN: Ty Rowe; Lloyd Scaife, James Wheeler, Ewan Reeves (capt), Aled Thomas; Jake Woodland, Ruan Tape, Harrison Swatton; Rocco Dyer, Dylan Morgan, Aaron Hart. Subs: Connor Jenkins, Maximus Alvarez-Lopera, Harry Dymond, Ryan Hodge, Jago Tweitman.
FALMOUTH TOWN: Morgan Coxhead; Freddie Walter, Harrison Jewell, Tom Annear (capt), Bradley Leivers; Andreas Calleja-Stayne, Jack Webber; Luke Barner, Jared Sims, Luke Brabyn; Rubin Wilson. Subs: Cam Hutchison, Max Everall, Jak Davies, Ned Symons, Andrew Westgarth.
Men of the match: Bude Town – James Wheeler; Falmouth Town – Luke Barner.