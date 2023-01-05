Richard Haydon has been reunited with Dane Bunney after being appointed as assistant manager at Bodmin Town.
Haydon replaces Danny Bance, who has stood down from the role at the South West Peninsula League Premier West club.
Bunney, who has previously worked with Haydon at Saltash United, took over as manager at Bodmin earlier this season.
Haydon leaves his position as Head of Medical at another SWPL club, Premier East outfit Holsworthy.
Bunney said: "Bancey has been top class and I can’t thank him enough for his work with me since I came into the club. He will always be welcome back.
"Once I knew there was an opening and having shared the dug-out with Rich for 300+ games over the past six years, I am absolutely delighted he’s accepted the opportunity to work with me again."
Haydon commented: "In football, when you have affinity with clubs, it's always difficult to leave. Yet when an opportunity comes along that you can't ignore, you have to take it when you can.
"I would like to thank all at Holsworthy for everything that they have done for me during my time there."
Bodmin have given details of what Haydon's role will entail.
They said: "Richard's job will be a unique one in that he will work closely with Dane, supported by Neil Mansfield as first-team coach. He will also work closely with physio Jordan Oaten, whose role doesn’t change.
"Richard will also add another level to our injury aftercare as he, along with Jordan, will oversee and focus on prehab and rehab with the aim of keeping players injury free."