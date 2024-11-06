By Gareth Davies
TYLER Harvey has scooped the Vanarama National League South Player of the Month for October.
The league’s leading scorer was in imperious form during the last calendar month, finding the net four times.
Harvey, who inked a new multi-year deal with City in August, scored twice in the 3-0 home victory over Hampton & Richmond.
He continued his red-hot streak with a magnificent free-kick against Farnborough, before rounding his October spree off from the spot, as Tonbridge Angels were defeated 2-1.
“It is a proud moment and a fitting reward not just for myself, but for the team as well,” Harvey told trurocity.co.uk after learning of his award.
“I know it is a bit of a cliched thing to say, but I wouldn’t have got this award without the lads digging in and getting good results.
“We are back in Truro, in front of our own fans with a good team around me. That is a good recipe for the success which we are enjoying at the moment.”
Tuesday night’s home draw with Chippenham Town keeps City in second place, three points behind leaders Eastbourne Borough, but with a game in hand over Sports.
The Tinners are therefore currently defying pre-season predictions from neutrals that 2024-25 would be a struggle for John Askey’s charges. With that in mind, what would Harvey had said when offered this brilliant start back in the summer?
“I would have snapped their hands off, that’s for sure,” he joked. “But we fully deserve to be where we are in the league and it isn’t early in the season. It is November, we are second in the league and let’s see how long we can keep that going.”