PLYMOUTH Argyle chairman Simon Hallett has assured supporters that the appointment of a new manager will be in keeping with the club's mission.
Writing in his programme notes for last Monday's home game with Watford, Hallett commented on the recent departure of Steven Schumacher to become boss of Championship rivals Stoke City.
He said: "Our first-team manager, Steven Schumacher, recently decided to take up an offer from another Championship club after two successful years at the helm of our first team.
"We are looking for a replacement, but a new helmsman does not imply a new ship, a new crew or a change of course.
"We have in place a clear footballing philosophy, a clear set of values and a clear mission, all driven by clear structures and processes.
"Steven’s successor will be someone who embraces and values that clarity, not someone who wishes to impose his own values on the club to steer it in a different direction.
"Plymouth Argyle’s success will not be driven by any individual, whether it be me, the manager, or even you. It will be driven by us. Together we will ensure that the future continues to be bright."
Argyle are believed to have been conducting interviews this week after receiving more than 100 applicants for the managerial vacancy.
Former Fulham, Bournemouth and Bruges manager Scott Parker remains the 1/1 favourite, with Ian Foster 2/1 and Gus Poyet 5/2 with previous frontrunners Paul Cook and John Eustace having drifted to 10/1.
Foster is a recent new addition to the list. He left his position as England under-20 manager in the summer to become assistant boss to Steven Gerrard at Saudi Pro League side El-Attifaq.