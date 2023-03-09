LISKEARD Athletic enjoyed an excellent evening last night, sweeping aside St Dennis at Lux Park while South West Peninsula League Premier West title rivals St Blazey dropped two points.
The Blues won 5-0 at home to bottom side St Dennis, while Blazey were held 1-1 by Newquay at Blaise Park.
Liskeard led 3-0 at the break after two goals by Ben Collins, and one by Harry Jeffery sandwiched in between.
They added further goals in the second half through Max Gilbert and substitute Finn Bartlett to wrap up the three points.
Liskeard are 15 points behind leaders Wendron United, with five games in hand, and are six points adrift of third-place St Blazey, having played the same number of games. They both have eight league fixtures remaining.