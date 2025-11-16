By Kevin Marriott at Kimberley Stadium
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION (SATURDAY)
Saltash United 2 Bradford Town 2
SUBSTITUTE Jayden Gilbert’s 85th minute goal rescued a deserved point for Saltash in a match which developed into a late thriller after a largely scrappy first half at Kimberley Stadium.
Gilbert and midfield man Cole Fisher were introduced from the bench when the Ashes were 2-1 down, having conceded twice early in the second half to overturn Tom Huyton’s 37th minute opener.
But just as it looked like the Cornishmen may go home empty-handed, Gilbert finally found a yard of space in a crowded penalty area to force the ball over the line and spark wild celebrations.
Reflecting on the game, Ashes boss Lee Britchford said: “I was pleased with our performance in the first half and I thought we should have been more than one goal up at half-time.
“When you don’t take your chances you run the risk of it coming back to bite you and it’s disappointing to concede the two goals in the manner that we did.
“But in the last 20 minutes we were really pushing; full credit to the boys because they didn’t get frustrated when chances weren’t quite falling for them.
“They kept going and we managed to score the equaliser.”
He added: “I was disappointed we didn’t win the game based on the number of chances we created but pleased with the players with their ability to score that late goal.
“It’s something we have done a few times this season, which shows the character of the boys.
“I was really pleased with the two subs who came on. They made a big impact on the game.
“Jayden got the equaliser and Cole (Fisher) looked like he was really going to cause them some problems from midfield.”
Saltash started the game strongly and they created a golden chance after only eight minutes when Joe Preece was played through in a one-on-one with Bradford keeper Tom Creed who stretched out his left leg to block the ball with his foot.
The Ashes continued to create half chances before breaking the deadlock eight minutes before the break as Huyton’s shot took a heavy deflection off a defender and spun past Creed into the net.
Three minutes into time added on at the end of the first half Saltash came desperately close to doubling their lead as Reece Thomson’s downward header was somehow kept out by Creed with his legs on the line.
Bradford were level within two minutes of the restart with a superb left-footed volley from Harvey Woods.
Bradford then had their best spell of the game and it was no surprise when they went ahead on 63 minutes with Jensen Wakefield in the right place to finish from 10 yards.
This was the signal for Saltash to end the game strongly, with a 76th minute Deacon Thomson header coming back off the bar.
The pressure continued until Gilbert finally found the equaliser and the last few minutes was an end-to-end affair which could have brought a winner at either end.
SALTASH UNITED: Tyler Coombes; Rhys Connew, Alfie Wotton, Tom Huyton (Jayden Gilbert, 68), Hayden Greening, Charlie Elkington, Jack Jefford, Fin Wilkes, Deacon Thomson, Reece Thomson, Joe Preece (Cole Fisher, 62). Subs not used: Isaac Dudley, Owen Davies, Lee Britchford.
Ashes’ man-of-the-match: Alfie Wotton.
