By Robbie Morris and Garry Wood
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Torpoint Athletic 3 Brislington 0
TORPOINT Athletic got back to winning ways with a comprehensive victory on Saturday afternoon against ‘The Foxes’.
A Max Gilbert goal was added to by Ryan Richards’ brace as the Cornishmen secured all three points to keep themselves in touching distance with the mid-table pack.
After a fairly even start between the sides, on the sixth minute Brislington’s Shea Mannings saw his effort flash across goal from an acute angle from 15 yards.
Six minutes later Torpoint took the lead with a great team goal. Right-back Freddie Chapman sent a long ball across to Curtis Damerell, who laid the ball onto Richards to put the ball through to Max Gilbert, who fired home an angled shot from eight yards past George Dorrington.
On the half-hour mark, more good build-up play by the home midfield found Richards in the box. His first effort was blocked by a visiting defender into his path, but his second effort rattled the crossbar and went over.
Torpoint continued to be in the ascendancy and five minutes later, skipper Elliott Crawford fired in a 25-yard free-kick which found James Rowe on the right. He brought the ball the down and played it to Damerell who found Gilbert, but his effort was well blocked by a Brislington defender.
A couple of minutes later and the Point went even closer. Gilbert’s 20-yard free-kick was curled around the wall and rebounded off the post with Rowe sending the follow-up just wide.
With five minutes remaining of the first half, Brislington had a rare chance.
A free-kick from the edge of the area was hit low by Ashley Kington, but stand-in keeper James Morley, deputising for the unavailable Ryan Rickard, kept it out.
Torpoint were determined to double their lead before the break and eventually did so.
After Owen Haslam had an effort blocked by a defender following a swift counter-attack involving Gilbert, Damerell and Richards, Rowe’s pass split the Foxes defence allowing Richards to find the bottom corner from a wide angle inside the box.
There was still time for Damerell to be denied by Dorrington as the Cornishmen went into half-time 2-0 up.
The first real chance of the second half arrived 11 minutes in as Crawford’s effort went just wide of the far post following a corner.
The home side continued to dominate possession, but it took until the 77th minute to score their third.
Good build-up play found Richards who broke clear and on the half volley fired home from distance for the goal of the match.
With five minutes remaining, again good work from the Torpoint midfield found Rowe, who brought down the ball and his effort from 15 yards was well saved by Dorrington.
Torpoint, who are now within a point of both St Austell and Saltash United, face their Cornish rivals in their final two fixtures of the season, the first of which sees them welcome the Ashes on Good Friday (11am).
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: James Morley; Freddie Chapman (Josh McCabe, 54), Josh Pope (James Forrest, 82), Owen Haslam (Mike Lucas, 82), Sam Hepworth, Elliott Crawford (capt), James Rowe, Rory Simmons, Curtis Damerell, Ryan Richards, Max Gilbert (Gene Price, 78).
Torpoint Athletic man-of-the-match: Rory Simmons.