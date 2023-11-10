FOUR Cornish sides will be seeking to reach the third round of the Isuzu FA Vase tomorrow, with two of them at home and two away.
St Austell will be looking to claim their second Toolstation Western League Premier Division scalp in the space of four days when they travel to Newton Abbot to take on Buckland Athletic.
Buckland manager Dan Hart was in attendance at Poltair Park on Tuesday night when the Lillywhites knocked Saltash United out of the Cornwall Senior Cup with a 90th-minute goal from substitute Matt Searle to give them a 1-0 win.
St Austell are in second place in the SWPL Premier West division, while Buckland are sixth in their league.
St Austell manager Chris Knight said: "The whole club is looking forward to it and we are absolutely buzzing for the game.
"We have got a big following coming up with us on the coach so we will go into it full of confidence.
"Dan is a previous player of St Austell and is a very good manager, and they will be very well set-up, and we are under no illusions that we are massive underdogs going up there, but we will have a go, like we did against Saltash."
Saltash face Wessex League Division One side Downton, who are based near Salisbury in Wiltshire.
Downton are currently second behind Hamworthy Recreation, with 11 wins and a draw from their 13 league matches so far this season, scoring 41 goals and conceding only 14.
Ashes manager Macca Brown said: “It will be a complete unknown, though we will try and find out a little bit if we can, but sometimes it is quite nice when you don’t know an awful lot about the opposition, because you can over-think things at times."
Newquay are on the road to Wiltshire-based Hellenic League Premier Division side Highworth Town, who won 3-0 at Western League Premier Division side Nailsea and Tickenham in the FA Cup preliminary round this season, and followed that up with a 3-1 triumph at SWPL Premier East side Okehampton Argyle in the first qualifying round.
They are lying in fifth place in their division, with eight wins from their 13 matches.
Falmouth Town are at home to Wessex League Premier Division leaders Moneyfields, who have only lost one league game all season, and have won all 12 of their other matches.
All four games kick off at 3pm.