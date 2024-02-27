AFTER a weekend where virtually all the local football was rained off, there are some mouth-watering fixtures to hopefully look forward to tonight.
Camelford and St Austell should finally get to play their Walter C Parson League Cup quarter-final, with the game due to kick off at Trefrew Park at 7.30pm.
In the Toolstation Western League Premier Division, Saltash United will be seeking to avenge their defeat at bottom side Millbrook earlier in the season when the two clash at Waterways Stadium (7.30pm), while Falmouth Town entertain Buckland Athletic in another attractive game (7.45pm).