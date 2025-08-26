Saturday, August 23
National League: Brackley Tn 2 Rochdale 1, Braintree Tn 1 Yeovil Tn 0, Eastleigh 2 Boston Utd 0, Gateshead 2 Tamworth 1, Halifax Tn 1 Forest Green Rov 2, Hartlepool Utd 3 Woking 0, Morecambe 2 Altrincham 1, Solihull Moors 1 Aldershot Tn 5, Sutton Utd 2 Scunthorpe Utd 3, Truro City 0 Southend Utd 1, Wealdstone 0 Carlisle Utd 1.
Southern League, Division One South: Bishops Cleeve 3 Tavistock 0, Bristol Manor Farm 1 Didcot Tn 1, Brixham 3 Larkhall Ath 2, Malvern Tn 2 Shaftesbury 1, Melksham Tn 0 Exmouth Tn 0, Swindon Supermarine 3 Willand Rov 0, Winchester City 3 Sporting Club Inberrow 1.
Western League, Premier Division: Ivybridge Tn 0 Sidmouth Tn 3, Shepton Mallet 1 Clevedon Tn 2, St Blazey 1 Paulton Rov 1.
SWPL, West Division: Falmouth Tn 1 Holsworthy 1, Truro City 0 Liskeard Ath 5.
FA Vase, First Round Qualifying: Barnstaple Tn 2 Wadebridge Tn 1, Camelford 1 Radstock Tn 2, Crediton Utd 5 Bude Tn 3, Dobwalls 1 Helston Ath 5, Ilminster Tn 2 Callington Tn 2 (5-3 pens), Newquay 3 Wendron Utd 2, Saltash Utd 7 Bishops Lydeard 1, St Austell 1 Bovey Tracey 3, St Day 0 Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 5, Street 1 Sticker 0, Torpoint Ath 1 Middlezoy Rov 1 (5-4 pens).
St Piran’s League, Premier Division East: Bodmin Tn 0 Torpoint Ath 5, Callington Tn 1 St Blazey 7, Millbrook 2 Gunnislake 1.
Premier Division West: Pendeen Rov 0 Praze-an-Beeble - Post, Penryn Ath 0 Hayle 4, Redruth Utd 4 Mullion 3, St Agnes 3 Wendron Utd 1.
Division One East: Liskeard Ath 0 Newquay 11, Nanpean Rov 3 Torpoint Ath 1, Pensilva 5 St Stephen 0, St Teath 7 Launceston 0.
Division One West: Hayle 2 Mawnan 6, Illogan RBL 1 Penzance 0, Porthleven v Threemilestone, Probus 0 Newlyn Non-Ath 3, Troon 3 Holman SC 3, West Cornwall 1 Dropship 1.
Division Two East: Gerrans & St Mawes Utd v Bude Tn - Post, Roche 1 Mevagissey 1, Week St Mary 1 Tregony 6.
Division Two West: Falmouth DC 1 Perranporth 2, Lanner 2 Goonhavern Ath 4, St Buryan 5 Mawnan 1, St Ives Mariners 1 Pendeen Rov 6.
Division Three East: Indian Queens 1 St Teath 0, Kilkhampton 0 Padstow Utd 1, North Petherwin 1 Newquay 6.
Division Three West: Carharrack 3 Probus 2, Mawgan 0 Dropship 2, St Keverne 1 Penryn Ath 1.
Division Four East: Landrake 5 St Dennis 0, Lostwithiel 2 St Blazey 5, North Hill v Gerrans & St Mawes Utd - Post, St Cleer 3 Lifton 0, St Columb Major 3 Bodmin Dragons 0.
Division Four West: Madron 3 Goonhavern Ath 5, Newlyn Non-Ath 12 Dropship 1.
Monday, August 25
National League: Aldershot Tn 4 Morecambe 0, Altrincham 2 Solihull Moors 0, Boreham Wood 2 Truro City 1, Boston Utd 2 Wealdstone 1, Carlisle Utd 5 Braintree Tn 0, Forest Green Rov 1 Eastleigh 0, Rochdale 1 Sutton Utd 0, Scunthorpe Utd 1 Halifax Tn 1, Southend Utd 1 Hartlepool Utd 1, Tamworth 1 Brackley Tn 1, Woking 1 York City 1, Yeovil Tn 3 Gateshead 4.
Southern League, Division One South: Bashley 0 Portishead Tn 2, Didcot Tn 1 Winchester City 3, Exmouth Tn 4 Bristol Manor Farm 0, Hartpury 2 Malvern Tn 2, Larkhall Ath 3 Melksham Tn 2, Mousehole 3 Bideford 0, Shaftesbury 3 Swindon Supermarine 1, Sporting Club Inkberrow 0 Bishops Cleeve 2, Tavistock 1 Brixham 4, Westbury Utd 0 Frome Tn 1, Willand Rov 2 Falmouth Tn 2.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.