Saturday, August 23
National League (3pm, unless stated): Brackley Tn v Rochdale, Braintree Tn v Yeovil Tn, Eastleigh v Boston Utd, Gateshead v Tamworth, Halifax Tn v Forest Green Rov, Hartlepool Utd v Woking, Morecambe v Altrincham (12.30pm), Solihull Moors v Aldershot Tn, Sutton Utd v Scunthorpe Utd, Truro City v Southend Utd, Wealdstone v Carlisle Utd.
Southern League, Division One South (3pm): Bishops Cleeve v Tavistock, Bristol Manor Farm v Didcot Tn, Brixham v Larkhall Ath, Malvern Tn v Shaftesbury, Melksham Tn v Exmouth Tn, Swindon Supermarine v Willand Rov, Winchester City v Sporting Club Inberrow.
Western League, Premier Division (3pm): Brislington v Bridgwater Utd, Ivybridge Tn v Sidmouth Tn, Shepton Mallet v Clevedon Tn, St Blazey v Paulton Rov.
South West Peninsula League, West Division (3pm): Falmouth Tn v Holsworthy, Truro City v Liskeard Ath.
FA Vase, First Round Qualifying (3pm): Barnstaple Tn v Wadebridge Tn, Camelford v Radstock Tn, Crediton Utd v Bude Tn, Dobwalls v Helston Ath, Ilminster Tn v Callington Tn, Newquay v Wendron Utd, Saltash Utd v Bishops Lydeard, St Austell v Bovey Tracey, St Day v Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police, Street v Sticker, Torpoint Ath v Middlezoy Rov.
St Piran’s League, Premier Division East (2.30pm): Bodmin Tn v Torpoint Ath, Callington Tn v St Blazey, Millbrook v Gunnislake.
Premier Division West (2.30pm): Pendeen Rov v Praze-an-Beeble, Penryn Ath v Hayle, Redruth Utd v Mullion, St Agnes v Wendron Utd.
Division One East (2.30pm): Nanpean Rov v Torpoint Ath, Newquay v Liskeard Ath, Pensilva v St Stephen, St Teath v Launceston.
Division One West (2.30pm): Hayle v Mawnan, Illogan RBL v Penzance, Porthleven v Threemilestone, Probus v Newlyn Non-Ath, Troon v Holman SC, West Cornwall v Dropship.
Division Two East (2.30pm): Gerrans & St Mawes Utd v Bude Tn, Roche v Mevagissey, Week St Mary v Tregony.
Division Two West (2.30pm): Falmouth DC v Perranporth, Lanner v Goonhavern Ath, St Buryan v Mawnan, St Ives Mariners v Pendeen Rov.
Division Three East (2.30pm): Grampound v St Teath, Kilkhampton v Padstow Utd, North Petherwin v Newquay.
Division Three West (2.30pm): Carharrack v Probus, Mawgan v Dropship, St Keverne v Penryn Ath.
Division Four East (2.30pm): Landrake v St Dennis, Lostwithiel v St Blazey, North Hill v Gerrans & St Mawes Utd, St Cleer v Lifton, St Columb Major v Bodmin Dragons,
Division Four West (2.30pm): Madron v Goonhavern Ath, Newlyn Non-Ath v Dropship, Speak Out Utd v Ludgvan.
Monday, August 25
National League (3pm): Aldershot v Morecambe, Altrincham v Solihull Moors, Boreham Wood v Truro City, Boston Utd v Wealdstone, Carlisle Utd v Braintree Tn, Forest Green v Eastleigh, Rochdale v Sutton Utd, Scunthorpe Utd v Halifax Tn, Southend Utd v Hartlepool Utd, Tamworth v Brackley Tn, Woking v York City, Yeovil Tn v Gateshead.
Southern League, Division One South (3pm): Bashley v Portishead Tn, Didcot Tn v Winchester City, Exmouth Tn v Bristol Manor Farm, Hartpury v Malvern Tn, Larkhall Ath v Melksham Tn, Mousehole v Bideford, Shaftesbury v Swindon Supermarine, Sporting Club Inkberrow v Bishops Cleeve, Tavistock v Brixham, Westbury Utd v Frome Tn, Willand Rov v Falmouth Tn.
