Saturday, December 14
National League, South Division (3pm): Truro City v Maidstone United.
Southern League, Division One South (3pm): Helston Athletic v Thatcham Town, Melksham Town v Falmouth Town, Mousehole v Willand Rovers.
Western League, Premier Division (3pm): Barnstaple Town v Paulton Rovers, Bridgwater United v Brislington, Buckland Athletic v Oldland Abbotonians, Portishead Town v Torpoint Athletic, Shepton Mallet v Ivybridge Town, St Blazey v Ilfracombe Town, Street v Nailsea and Tickenham, Wellington v St Austell, Welton Rovers v Saltash United.
SWPL, Premier West (3pm): Bodmin Town v Millbrook, Callington Town v Truro City, Holsworthy v St Day, Launceston v Newquay, Sticker v Wadebridge Town.
Walter C Parson SWPL League Cup (2pm): Torridgeside v Liskeard Athletic.
St Piran League, Premier East (2.30pm): Altarnun v Launceston, Millbrook v Foxhole Stars, North Petherwin v Sticker, St Austell v Gunnislake.
Division One East (2.30pm): Lifton v St Stephen, Looe Town v Boscastle.
Division Two East (2.30pm): Dobwalls v Bude Town, Mevagissey v Gerrans and St Mawes United, St Columb Major v Saltash United, St Dennis v Gorran.
Division Three East (2.30pm): Biscovey v Week St Mary, Lostwithiel v Looe Town, St Dominick v Boscastle, St Mawgan v Tregony, St Merryn v Delabole United.
Division Four East (2.30pm): Gerrans and St Mawes United v Grampound, North Hill v Padstow United, Pensilva v Kilkhampton, St Blazey v Lostwithiel, St Teath v Newquay.
Cornwall Intermediate Cup, Third Round (2pm): Falmouth Town v RNAS Culdrose, Hayle v Saltash United, Kilkhampton v Redruth United, Mawnan v St Newlyn East, Newquay v Callington Town, Perranwell v Nanpean Rovers, St Dominick v St Minver, Torpoint Athletic v Polperro.
Sunday, December 15
South West Regional Womens League, Premier Division (2pm, unless stated): Forest Green Rovers v Ilminster Town, Frampton Rangers v Bishops Lydeard (4.30pm), Poole Town v St Austell, Pucklechurch Sports v MAP, Torquay United v Sherborne Town.
Division One South (2pm): Feniton v Bideford, Plympton v Helston Athletic, Sticker v Saltash United, Weymouth v Weston-super-Mare, Yeovil Town v Honiton Town.
Cornwall Women’s League, Premier Division (2.30pm, unless stated): Redruth United v Bodmin (2pm), Saltash Borough v Wadebridge Town, St Dennis v St Agnes.
Division One (2pm): Kilkhampton v Padstow United, Lanner v Biscovey, Penryn v Newquay, Wendron United v Ludgvan.
Division Two (2pm): St Agnes v Charlestown, Troon v Dropship.
Division Two Cup (2.30pm): Big Shots Saints v Redruth United.
Masons Kings League Cup (2pm): Mousehole v RNAS Culdrose.