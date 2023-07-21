Friday, July 21
Bideford v Truro City (7.45pm); Bodmin Town v Falmouth Town (7.30pm); Sticker v St Blazey (7.30pm); Torrington v Bude Town (7.30pm)
Saturday, July 22
Alphington v Holsworthy (at Exwick 3G); Buckland Athletic v Mousehole (3pm); Calstock v Calstock Vets; Dartmouth v Saltash United; Dobwalls v Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police; Helston Athletic v Newton Abbot Spurs; Launceston v Honiton Town (3pm); Liskeard Athletic Reserves v Lakeside; Looe Town Reserves v Gunnislake; Millbridge Res v Saltash United Thirds; Mousehole v Wadebridge Town (2pm); Mullion v Penryn Athletic (3pm); Newquay v Crediton United (3pm); North Petherwin v St Dennis (3pm); Porthleven v Ivybridge Town (3.30pm); Saltash United Reserves v Ivybridge Town; Signal Box Oak Villa v Callington Town; Teignmouth v Wendron United (3pm); Torpoint Athletic v Elburton Villa (1pm).
These fixtures are listed in good faith, and anyone making a specific journey is advised to check with the home club as games can be changed or cancelled at short notice.