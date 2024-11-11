MOUSEHOLE AFC produced a fine result on Saturday to see off mid-table Bristol Manor Farm 3-0 and in the process consolidate their position in the top six of Southern League Division One South.
For the first 80 minutes the game was goalless, but once winger Tim Nixon put the Seagulls ahead soon after there was no looking back.
Ross Derham doubled the advantage three minutes later (84) before defender Max Hill rounded off the scoring in the seventh minute of added on time to leave the visitors stunned.
Mousehole sit a point outside of the play-off places behind Evesham Town, but crucially have two games in-hand.
Just up the coast at Helston, the Blues saw off a battling Bishops Cleeve outfit 2-1.
The in-form Reece Thomson put the Cornishmen in front just two minutes after the restart, but Helston’s recent defensive frailties were exposed as Ben McLean levelled just after the hour (63).
But ten minutes later the third-placed Blues won it via midfielder Jacob Smith to cement their own place in the promotion race.
Their cause was also helped by second-placed Exmouth being held to a 2-2 draw by Malvern Town.
Falmouth Town enjoyed a 5-3 victory over old rivals Newquay in the Cornwall Senior Cup in midweek, but the hosts had a poor afternoon on Saturday as they were beaten 1-0 by bottom side Cindeford Town at Bickland Park.
Andrew Westgarth’s men would have fancied a fifth league victory of the season in their first ever Step Four campaign, but Alex Bonthron’s 81st minute goal gave the Forest of Dean club a vital three points.
Falmouth sit a point above the drop zone with 14 points from 13 games.
All three Cornish sides are away from home this Saturday as Mousehole go to Bishops Cleeve, Helston visit Evesham and Falmouth head to Bristol to take on Cribbs.