SALTASH United bounced back from their shock 2-1 defeat at Millbrook four days earlier with a fine 5-2 win over St Blazey at Waterways Stadium yesterday in front of a crowd of 200.
Kieran O'Melia and Jake Curtis put Ashes 2-0 up in their Western League Premier Division clash, but Blazey had levelled by the 63rd minute after goals from Jed Smale and Freddie Walter.
However, the Ashes finished the game strongly, with a second from Curtis, a stunning 18-yard overhead kick from Tylor Love-Holmes, and a fifth from Josh Johnson after a cross by Jack Jefford.
It was Saltash's first win in 10 games in all competitions, with their last victory a 5-1 triumph at St Blazey in the Les Phillips Cup on October 25.
Delighted Ashes manager Macca Brown said: "It was really important after Friday to bounce back in the right manner, and it’s a sign of what the boys are about that they did so and I’m delighted for them."
Millbrook returned to earth with a bump as they lost their local derby 4-0 at Torpoint Athletic in front of a smashing crowd of 439 – Point's best in a competitive fixture since 2011.
Ryan Richards helped himself to a hat-trick, while Ryan Smith also netted.
The game marked the return to action of Torpoint's James Rowe for the first time in four months due to injury.
Torpoint manager Dean Cardew commented: "It was a great three points and credit to Millbrook for coming and having a real go and I can see them picking up more points in the second half of the season."
Falmouth Town edged to a 1-0 victory over leaders Helston Athletic, courtesy of a first-half goal from Oscar Massey.