TORPOINT Athletic joint manager Ryan Fice hailed their ‘most complete performance of the season’ as they thrashed mid-table Paulton Rovers 5-0 away from home on Saturday.
It means the in-form Point can now look forward to a pressure-free end to the campaign following a superb run of form which has seen The Mill-based outfit pick up six victories from their last nine games, that after winning just five of their first 23.
Saturday’s performance in Somerset saw a brace from frontman Ryan Richards plus and own goal and fine efforts from James Rowe and Gary Hird.
Reflecting on the afternoon, which saw the Point move a massive 15 points clear of second bottom St Blazey, Fice said: “I think it was our most complete performance of the season. The boys’ attitude, work-rate and quality in and out of possession was fantastic from start to finish.
“We have been good for 45 minutes in games of late, so to put that standard of performance in for 90 minutes was so pleasing.”
The Point only have six fixtures left, starting with a trip to bottom side Welton Rovers on Saturday, March 15, and Fice is keeping his feet on the ground.
He continued: “We’re just looking to keep improving each game and see where it takes us come the end of the season.”
Torpoint’s renaissance has coincided with the return of key strikers Ryan Richards and Curtis Damerell and attacker James Rowe, while the likes of skipper Elliott Crawford and wideman Gary Hird have rejoined following stints at Saltash United and St Blazey.
Fice continued: “Elliott Crawford was outstanding, he put in a proper captain’s performance and controlled the game, while Ryan with two typical Ryan goals was ruthless.
“Dammers’ (Curtis Damerell) assist for Gaz’s (Gary Hird) goal was worth the entrance fee alone for anyone attending on Saturday, it was pure class, and to be fair I could go through every player, they were all fantastic.”
After picking up 20 points from a possible 27 in 2025, Fice admitted he had mixed emotions about having this Saturday off.
He said: “We're in a good moment so we would like to keep playing ideally, but it's been relentless this season so a weekend off isn't the worse thing for us.
“All we can continue to do is train hard and prepare to go up to Welton next Saturday where we’ll expect a tough game.”