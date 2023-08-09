FORMER Saltash United goalkeeper Jordan Duffey has made a remarkable ‘U-turn’ and decided to stay at Torpoint Athletic.
As reported in this week’s Cornish Times, Duffey had decided to follow ex-Ashes boss Danny Lewis, who is part of the coaching staff at Buckland Athletic, to Homers Heath.
Duffey decided not to play in Saturday’s FA Cup tie between the two clubs to avoid being cup-tied, but has now informed Point boss Dean Cardew that he would like to remain at the club he joined over the summer after talks between the pair.
Duffey is set to be involved this Saturday when Torpoint welcome Wellington to The Mill in the Western League Premier Division (3pm).