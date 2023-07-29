THE Toolstation Western League Premier Division season kicks off today, with four Duchy teams at home and two away.
One of the title favourites, Helston Athletic, start with a home match against Wellington, with manager Matt Cusack having made some excellent summer signings.
Torpoint Athletic, who have been unbeaten in pre-season, play host to new boys Nailsea & Tickenham, with striker Ryan Richards in red-hot scoring form.
Millbrook, largely made up of last season's St Piran League side, face a very tough opener at home to Bridgwater United.
And newly-promoted St Blazey entertain Shepton Mallet.
Saltash United, who came second last season and are now under the new management of Macca Brown, face their longest trip of the season when they travel to South Gloucestershire-based Oldland Abbotonians.
And Falmouth Town are away to newly-promoted Brixham.
All matches kick off at 3pm.