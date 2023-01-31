The draws have been made for the Cornwall FA Under-18 Rathbone Trophy and Western Counties Roofing Under-16 Cup semi-finals.
In the Rathbone Trophy, Torpoint Athletic Youth will be away to AFC St Austell Youth U18s, while Helston Athletic Youth play host to Truro City U18s.
Ties are to be played on Sunday, March 5 with a 2pm kick-off.
In the Under-16 Cup, Saltash United Juniors or Mousehole are at home to Torpoint Athletic Youth U16s, while Callington Colts U16s will entertain Helston Athletic Youth.
Ties are to be played on Sunday, February 26, with a 2pm kick-off.