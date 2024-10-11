HOLDERS Falmouth Town will take on SWPL Premier West leaders Newquay in the second round of the Cornwall Senior Cup following the draw which was conducted on Friday afternoon on Dave Deacon’s Cornish Soccer Football Podcast.
The tie will be played on either Tuesday, November 5 or Wednesday, November 6 and sees two of Cornish football’s best supported clubs go at it with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.
They faced off in the semi-final last season at St Blazey, with Andy Westgarth’s side running out 4-2 winners in April.
Falmouth’s Southern League Division One South rivals Helston Athletic and Mousehole will fancy their chances of going through.
Helston, who have made a fine start to life at Step Four having won the Western League Premier Division crown in the spring, have been drawn at home to SWPL Premier West strugglers Launceston, while Mousehole visit Western League Premier Division St Blazey, currently second bottom in the league below.
There is an intriguing all Western League Premier Division clash at Poltair Park as Torpoint Athletic head down the A390 to last season’s runners-up St Austell.
Both sides have had indifferent starts to the season but have shown signs of promise in recent weeks.
Liskeard Athletic will be content with their draw as they go to SWPL Premier West newcomers St Day, a ground they only won 2-0 at recently.
Bude Town couldn’t have asked for a much worse of an evening in terms of distance as they have to go all the way to in-form Penzance.
High-flying Dobwalls visit Wadebridge Town, another side expected to finish towards the top end of SWPL Premier West.
Callington Town, who won 3-1 at Camelford in round one, go to a Sticker side that breezed past Millbrook thanks to Haiden Chapman’s hat-trick.
Dates for specific games will be announced in due course.