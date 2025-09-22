By Kevin Marriott
FA VASE, SECOND ROUND QUALIFYING (SATURDAY)
Sidmouth Town 2 St Blazey 0
ST Blazey slipped out of the FA Vase after failing to turn their second half dominance into goals at Manston Lane on Saturday.
The Green and Blacks, who were led by former Camelford boss Reg Hambly for a match in the absence of the unavailable Mark Carter, came closer to getting something than the scoreline suggests.
Blazey were without suspended striker Tyler Elliott but Reece Shanley stepped in and skipper Will Tinsley started his first game since July 30 after recovering from injury.
Sidmouth took the lead after 21 minutes when Zack Williams got his toe on a cross to score after superb play from Craig Veal just in side the penalty area.
In the second half the visitors started to dominate in their search for an equaliser but they were denied by the woodwork when Rio Daly’s effort on the hour hit the bar.
Blazey continued to pile on the pressure and in the 70th minute they came desperately close to levelling when Ross Willcock saw a shot cleared off the line.
Three minutes later Blazey finally had the ball in the net only to see the assistant referee’s raised flag for offside.
It was one way traffic but then in the last minute Sidmouth made sure of their passage into the first round proper.
In a breakaway, Veal switched the play to substitute Sam Gleeson, who took one touch before firing a superb shot into the back of the net.
Blazey will look to return to winning ways tonight (Wednesday, September 24) when Newquay are the visitors to Blaise Park (7.30pm) in the Western League.
Sidmouth: E Driver, H Drew-Cull, L Carey (S Gleeson 66), M Webb, J Mills, D Pym, B Morris (G Russell 75), C Hachipuka (G Basson 61), E Butcher (J Ryall 69), C Veal, Z Williams (M Hesford 89).
Goals: Z Williams (21), S Gleeson (90).
Yellow cards: M Webb (2 mins), D Pym, E Driver, H Drew-Cull, G Russell.
St Blazey: K Moore, W Tinsley (T Strike 83), T Hensman, C Hambly, J Bentley, R Shanley, R Daly, S Clifton, R Willcock, C McGhee (H Collier 87), T Rosenquest.
Sub not used: M Dewsnap (gk).
Yellow cards: R Shanley (2 mins), C Hambly (65), T Rosenquest (75), R Daly (81).
