Reflecting on his tenure, Parkinson said: “After nearly seven years at Argyle, I feel now is the right time to move on. When I took on this role, my aim was to help the club to progress on and off the pitch. In that time we have seen sold out attendances, record revenues, and recognition through several industry awards across a number of disciplines. None of this would have been possible without the hard work, passion and dedication of so many brilliant people at the club.