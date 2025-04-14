By Kevin Marriott
SWPL Premier West latest round-up
DOBWALLS, arguably the surprise package of this season, will finish third in the table after their 2-0 win at Callington on Friday night combined with other weekend results – and they still have three games to play.
It’s an astonishing achievement for a team fighting above their weight and competing with big budget clubs like Newquay and Liskeard Athletic, the only two teams to finish above them.
Managers Ben Washam and Brad Gargett have done a brilliant job bonding a squad of relatively young players who have defied the odds all season, including beating champions-elect Newquay twice.
In front of a crowd of 208 at Callington on Friday, one of their emerging talents, centre-half Joe Cook, gave Dobwalls a 13th minute lead in what developed into a tight encounter.
It wasn’t until 15 minutes from time that they got their second goal – but what a goal. Striker Josh Johnson was picked out on the left side of the penalty area by James Forrest and smashed his shot into the far corner. Bodmin Town recorded their second successive victory with a 3-2 result against bottom club Launceston in a feisty match at Priory Park on Saturday.
Simon Minett’s side were trailing to a 43rd minute goal at the break, but they responded superbly in the second half.
Harry Probyn equalised in the opening minute of the second half, Joe Munday put them ahead for the first time 10 minutes later and Sonny Dover made it 3-1 on the hour.
Denham Guild pulled a goal back five minutes into injury-time, but Bodmin held on.
Millbrook’s penultimate game of the season didn’t go to plan as they were beaten 3-0 at St Day, a result which saw the hosts move on to 26 points, two clear of the Brook who dropped to second bottom.