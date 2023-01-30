Dobwalls have switched their big South West Peninsula League Premier West clash with St Blazey from Saturday afternoon to this Friday night.
The game at Lantoom Park will kick off at 7.30pm.
The moving of the fixture was mutually agreed between the two clubs.
League secretary Phil Hiscox said: "I must thank the match officials, and especially Luke Wilkes, for being able to cover the match at such notice, because normally at least a minimum of seven days' notice is required, and clubs are advised that only with such goodwill can changes like these be sanctioned at shorter notice."