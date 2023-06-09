DOBWALLS have signed goalkeeper James Morley from the Plymouth Argyle Academy.
Morley was a key target for the Dingos' management team upon leaving the Pilgrims.
Dobwalls have also confirmed that six key members of last season's squad have already committed to the Lantoom Park club for the 2023-24 season, including three award winners at their end-of-season presentation night.
They are Oscar Larrieu (Most Improved Player of the Season), Charlie Castlehouse (Young Player of the Season), Joe Cook (Players' Player of the Season), Joe Eke, Ian Thomas and Matt Thackeray.