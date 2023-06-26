SOUTH West Peninsula League Premier West side Dobwalls have confirmed their pre-season friendlies.
They kick off on Thursday, July 6 away to Bere Alston United, before visiting Western League Premier Division side Millbrook two days later.
A week after that, on Saturday, July 15, they journey to SWPL Premier East outfit Bovey Tracey, before welcoming Western League Premier Division side Helston Athletic to Lantoom Park on Tuesday, July 18.
On Saturday, July 22, they play host to Stoke Gabriel and Torbay Police, before concluding their warm-up matches with a home fixture against Lakeside Athletic.