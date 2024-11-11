By Kevin Marriott at Lantoom Park
SWPL PREMIER WEST (SATURDAY)
Dobwalls 2 Wendron United 1
FURTHER evidence that Dobwalls are no flash in the pan came at Lantoom Park on Saturday when they fought back from a half-time deficit to beat a strong Wendron United side 2-1.
It’s now 10 league wins out of 13 this season for the youthful Dingos, who are second in the table between big spending rivals Newquay and Liskeard Athletic.
Those waiting for Dobwalls to blow up might have to think again because this team – and it is very much a team effort – are proving very difficult to beat.
Since their only defeat of the season to Liskeard on October 4, they have won all four of their league fixtures including the scalps of Newquay and now Wendron.
On Saturday they trailed to a 38th minute Ryan Reeve header which seemed to be scored in slow motion as Josh Wood’s cross from the right drifted between two Dobwalls defenders for Reeve to stoop to head into the net.
And it was almost 2-0 just before half-time when Wood found space on the edge of the penalty area and fired in a ferocious shot which James Morley did brilliantly to keep out.
Wendron had been the better side in the first half – but Dobwalls turned the tables after the break and equalised just before the hour when Anthony Davey’s pinpoint corner from the left was headed home by Dingos’ player of the match Nathan Lang.
It was then nip and tuck without either side really testing the goalkeepers until another set piece proved Wendron’s undoing.
With only six minutes of normal time left, Charlie Castlehouse fired in an excellent corner which defender Joe Cook powered into the net via a deflection.
At last some urgency returned to Wendron’s game and they pushed hard for an equaliser in seven minutes of time added on, including a last-gasp corner which was hacked clear.
But Dobwalls held on for another impressive result to help erase the memory of the midweek Cornwall Senior Cup last-gasp defeat at Wadebridge.
Joint first team manager Brad Gargett said: “After Wednesday’s result it was important to bounce back quickly and win as quickly as possible after suffering a loss.
“And we couldn’t have asked for a tougher test against a dangerous Wendron team who had convincingly beaten us 5-0 in the FA Vase in August.
“First half we were unlucky to go in behind in my opinion, but we felt second half we could still get a positive result.
“Me, Ben (Washam) and Ads (Adam Castlehouse) had discussed the gameplan and what areas of the game would be important and they proved the case.
“The squad is young in main and fairly small at the moment, but works hard for each other, which is fundamental to how we all operate as a group.”
Dobwalls welcome bottom side Launceston on Saturday (3pm) while Wendron host Bodmin Town at Underlane (2.15pm).
DOBWALLS: James Morley, Anthony Davey (Hayden Baugh 61), Taylor Davey, Nathan Lang, Joe Cook, James Forrest (Dan Tate 68; Ryan Geach 85), Kai Burrell (Ovo Ememerurai 83), Adam Kenyon, Josh Johnson, Charlie Castlehouse, Kaycee Ogwu. Sub not used: Will Larsen.
Goals: Nathan Lang (58), Joe Cook (84); Yellow Cards – Josh Johnson (80), Taylor Davey (90+1).
WENDRON UNITED: Zach Telling; Joe Souch, Reece Carroll, Max Roberts, Russell May (capt), Joe Chapman, Ryan Reeve, Logan Taylor, Charlie Edney, Kris Muller, Josh Wood. Subs: Cam Quirke, Rio Watson, Billy Stone.
Goal – Ryan Reece (38); Yellow Card – Ryan Reeve (42).
Man of the match: Nathan Lang.