By Kevin Marriott
SWPL PREMIER WEST (SATURDAY)
Dobwalls 4 St Day 1
SKIPPER James Forrest scored twice as Dobwalls chalked up another victory at Lantoom Park.
Forrest’s first goal was all that separated the sides at half-time but in the second half the Dingos added three more.
Josh Johnson doubled their lead soon after the break and although Kyle Marks reduced the arrears on the hour, Forrest restored the home side’s two-goal cushion and CJ Pritchard completed the scoring late on.
Third-placed Dobwalls went into the game unchanged following last week’s excellent 1-0 win at leaders Newquay, which meant centre-half Joe Cook, returning from suspension, had to be satisfied with a place on the bench.
Dobwalls joint manager Brad Gargett said: “It’s another good three points against physical and game opposition, on a pitch and surface which we felt suited them better.
“Speaking to their manager after the game I know they had a bit of a scratch side but sometimes that’s not easy to play against as it galvanises a team.
“It provided their team a game plan for everyone to buy in to, which I felt their players did to their credit.
“Overall we controlled the game well in the first half, and probably should’ve gone in more than one up.
“Second half we kept on the front foot and got another goal, but then conceded from a set piece. Last season, we may have allowed St Day to grow into the game which they tried to do.
“But we managed to grab a couple more goals to take the game away from them and close the it out well.”
DOBWALLS: James Morley; Adam Kenyon, Taylor Davey, Nathan Lang, Ryan Geach, James Forrest (capt), Kai Burrell, Dan Tate, Josh Johnson, Charlie Castlehouse, Kaycee Ogwu. Subs: Joe Cook, Hayden Baugh, Gio Garside, Oscar Larrieu, CJ Pritchard.