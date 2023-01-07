Right-sided defender Harry Bell has left Liskeard Athletic to join high-flying Western League Premier Division side Mousehole.
Bell has an impressive pedigree, joining Torquay United at the age of 13 as a contemporary of Mousehole midfielder Tallan Mitchell, before moving to Yeovil Town Academy and latterly spending three successful years with Liskeard in the South West Peninsula League at Step 6.
Bell told the Mousehole website: “I’ve really enjoyed my time at Liskeard and leave on good terms. But I am excited to push myself at the level above and start taking my football seriously again.”
Mousehole manager Jake Ash commented: “I keep in touch with lots of managers in the Peninsula League and every single one I spoke to said Harry is the best there is at that level.
"Having watched him on several occasions, it is clear that he has so much potential: he’s strong, aggressive and can play. For 22 years old, he has so many great attributes and he was obviously keen to progress and test himself at a higher level.
"It’s good timing for us as well, given the injuries we’ve had defensively, and in Harry we have someone who is ready and capable to step straight in.”
Bell's debut will be delayed as Mousehole's top-of-the-table clash with Bridgwater United today has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, as has Falmouth Town versus Cadbury Heath.
A Liskeard spokesperson said: "Everyone at Liskeard AFC is gutted to have lost Harry but we wish him the best in his new start with Mousehole and thank him for all the work he has done for us ."