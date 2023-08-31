SALTASH United picked up their first league point of the season on Tuesday night with a 1-1 draw at newly-promoted Brixham in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division.
The Fishermen took an eighth-minute lead through Cole Harford, but the Ashes got a deserved equaliser on the hour mark with a fine finish from Kieran O'Melia.
A goal in each half from man of the match Cam Hutchison gave Falmouth Town a 2-0 home win over second-place Torpoint Athletic.
It was a bad day at the office for St Blazey last night as they followed up their weekend FA Vase exit with a 5-1 defeat at Buckland Athletic.
The visitors trailed 3-0 at the break after goals from Josh Grant (13), Owen Stockton (23) and Teigan Rosenquest (31).
Cieran Bridger made it four in the 56th minute after a one-two with Grant, and Jared Lewington completed the home side's scoring 12 minutes later, with CJ Pritchard getting an injury-time consolation goal for St Blazey after a nice passage of play.