THE Cornwall FA have announced the rearranged dates for the four Cornwall Senior Cup quarter-finals.
All ties were postponed during midweek due to the poor weather, but have been sorted quickly.
First up on Tuesday, January 14 sees mid-table SWPL Premier West outfit Sticker welcome Southern League Division One South play-off chasing Mousehole with a 7.30pm kick-off at Burngullow Park.
The next night has two options for fans.
SWPL Premier West meets Western League Premier Division as St Austell make the short trip to one-league lower Wadebridge Town (7.30pm).
Two leagues separate Premier West outfit Bude Town and Mousehole’s league rivals Falmouth Town, with kick-off at Broadclose Park set for 7.45pm.
Arguably the tie of the round is at Helston Athletic when they welcome Premier West title hopefuls Liskeard Athletic.
The Southern League Division One South hosts will start as favourites, but Liskeard’s attacking firepower should ensure an entertaining evening in West Cornwall on Tuesday, February 4.