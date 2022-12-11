Liskeard Athletic have been drawn away to Bovey Tracey in the quarter-finals of the Walter C Parson Funeral Directors League Cup.
The game will be played on Saturday, February 18, with a 2.30pm kick-off.
The draw was made at Bovey's third-round tie against Cullompton Rangers yesterday afternoon, which Bovey won 6-2.
Liskeard are the only SWPL Premier West side left in the competition, with the other seven quarter-finalists from Premier East.
Axminster Town will play host to Crediton United on Tuesday, January 31, while Newton Abbot Spurs will entertain Teignmouth on Tuesday, February 7.
The final tie will see either Ivybridge Town or Elburton Villa play at home to either Sidmouth Town or Okehampton Argyle.