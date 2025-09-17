By Robbie Morris at The Mill
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Torpoint Athletic 2 Barnstaple Town 1
CURTIS Damerell’s late brace saw the Point bounce back from their FA Cup exit to see off fellow high-flyers Barnstaple Town.
Torpoint did themselves and the Western League proud at National League North outfit Merthyr Town on Saturday, and following last night’s win, remain second in the table an undefeated in eight games.
The hosts started brightly and after six minutes Joe Rapson, was played in on the far left, but his shot from 20 yards from a very acute angle, brushed the far post.
Some good build-up play on the quarter-hour from Barum found Bradley Williams, but he sent his effort wide.Midway through the half, home midfielder Sam Morgan released Rapson, who raced clear. His low effort from 20 yards went over the bar.
Hicks flashed an effort across goal on the half-hour, but just before the break the visitors took the lead as Luke Mortimore led a counter-attack before advancing towards the box and dispatching a low drive past returning keeper James Morley from 20 yards.
The North Devon side took that momentum into the early stages of the second half, but couldn’t convert their dominance into a second.
On the hour the hosts had a decent chance to equalise.
Sub Tom Payne played in James Rowe down the right and his cross was met by Damerell 12 yards out who saw his effort well saved by Searle.
Morley then provided the key moment on 66 minutes. Barnstaple were awarded a free-kick on the edge of the area which Williams sent towards the top corner. However, the former Dobwalls keeper managed to tip it over.
With a quarter of an hour remaining the hosts equalised. Dave Barker exchanged passes with sub Ryan Richards for the former to cross into the area where Damerell nodded home at the far post.
Six minutes later ‘The Point’ took the lead. A Payne corner was met in the area by skipper Elliott Crawford who headed it across to Damerell to head home from close range.
In stoppage time the hosts could have extended their lead. Gary Hird, who had only been on the pitch less than five minutes, raced clear of the visitors defence. He was met by keeper Searle in the area as they clashed, but referee Dillon Gascoigne waved away the penalty appeals.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: James Morley; Dave Barker, Freddie Chapman, Sam Morgan (Tom Payne, 52), Callum O’Brien, Elliott Crawford, Joe Rapson (Ryan Richards, 52), Darren Hicks, Curtis Damerell, Sam Pearson (Laurence Murray, 88), James Rowe (Gary Hird, 67). Subs not used: Sam Hepworth.
BARNSTAPLE TOWN: Michael Searle; Adam Poole, Joe Grigg, Neil Slateford (Jai Randall 88), Adam Hill, Lee Gardener, Luke Mortimore, Ryan Keates, Bradley Williams (Tommy Rogers, 58), Gabby Rogers, KieranEdworthy. Subs not used: Oscar Knight, Ben Potter, Nathan Colley.
Torpoint Athletic man-of-the-match: Curtis Damerell.
