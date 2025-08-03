By Kevin Marriott at Kimberley Stadium
FA CUP (EXTRA PRELIMINARY ROUND)
Saltash United 1 Torpoint Athletic 6
IT MAY not have been a surprise to everyone that an experienced Torpoint beat a youthful Saltash at Kimberley Stadium on Saturday – but the scale of victory will have done.
There was no sign of the hammering to come when the teams emerged for the second half with Torpoint only 2-1 ahead but three goals in 20 minutes ended the tie as a contest and gave the club their biggest win in the FA Cup.
A Torpoint side including several former Ashes players were ruthless against a home side who were brought crashing back to earth after winning their opening two Western League Premier Division games of the season.
Curtis Damerell, looking sharp and hungry again back in the Torpoint fold, helped himself to a hat-trick and other goals came from Sam Pearson, Callum O’Brien and a bizarre long-range own goal from substitute Tom Huyton.
Damerell broke the deadlock in the fourth minute with a low right foot drive from the edge of the penalty area but to their credit they responded strongly and equalised in the 17th minute when Kieran O’Melia ran on to a long clearance from Jack Jefford to produce a quality finish.
In an end to end opening half hour, Torpoint’s James Rowe and Saltash’s Jayden Gilbert spurned decent opportunities before the visitors restored the lead in the 38th minute when Sam Pearson’s shot from 15 yards slid under keeper Tyler Coombes’ body into the net.
Coombes redeemed himself three minutes later when Damerell sent Joe Rapson clear but his goal-bound shot was brilliantly deflected away for a corner by an outstretched left leg.
Saltash were still in it but some poor defending at a corner allowed Torpoint to establish a 3-1 lead four minutes into the second half as Damerell’s flick-on was powered into the net by centre-half Callum O’Brien.
Saltash made three substitutions after only 12 minutes of the second half, notably including defender Tyler Yendle after a long injury lay-off, and the Ashes almost reduced the arrears after 64 minutes when Deacon Thomson’s effort was saved by James Morley’s legs.
But two Damerell goals in three minutes, completing his hat-trick in the process, put an end to any hopes Saltash had.
For both goals the home defending left a lot to be desired. For the first, Saltash had three opportunities to clear the box but failed, and for the second Damerell was left unmarked to head home from a corner.
Saltash’s miserable day was summed up two minutes from time when Huyton sent a pacy pass back to where he thought his keeper would be – but Coombes was on the edge of the penalty area and a desperate run back and lunge at the ball failed to stop it dribbling over the line.
SALTASH UNITED: Tyler Coombes, Max Everall (Tom Huyton, 56), Alfie Wotton (capt), Ben Goulty (Tyler Yendle, 56), Hayden Greening, Charlie Elkington, Kieran O’Melia, Finley Wilkes (Ryan McShane, 77), Deacon Thomson, Jack Jefford, Jayden Gilbert (Freddie Tolcher, 56).
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: James Morley, Dave Barker, Fred Chapman, Rory Simmons, Callum O’Brien (Darren Hicks, 72), Elliott Crawford (capt), Joe Rapson (Gary Hird, 62), James Rowe, Curtis Damerell (Sam Hepworth, 72), Callum Martindale. Sub not used: Ryan Richards.
Men-of-the-match: Saltash United – Kieran O’Melia; Torpoint Athletic – Curtis Damerell.
