By Kevin Marriott at Mount Wise
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION (WEDNESDAY)
Newquay 1 Torpoint Athletic 2
JOE Rapson scored two stunning goals as Torpoint fought back from a 1-0 half-time deficit to take all three points away from Mount Wise on Wednesday night.
Trailing to an 18th minute wonder strike by Newquay striker Jack Bray-Evans from just over the halfway line, the visitors seized the initiative as soon as the second half started.
So it was no surprise when they equalised after 54 minutes with Rapson cutting in from the left to fire in a 20-yard shot which took a deflection on the way into the top corner of the net.
Newquay were fortunate not to be reduced to 10 men in the 65th minute when goalkeeper Brodie Cole handled the ball at full stretch outside the penalty area to stop Curtis Damerell’s lob heading for an unguarded net.
After consulting his linesman, the referee showed Cole a yellow card to the astonishment of Torpoint’s players and officials.
But Dean Cardew’s side kept their discipline and found a winner 11 minutes from time when Rapson, this time from the edge of the penalty area on the right, curled a superb right foot shot over Cole and into the net.
Newquay poured forward in a bid to find an equaliser in the dying minutes and sub Callam McOnie came close, but the Point stood firm to hold on for victory.
For the Peppermints, the performance brought back memories of their season opener at Buckland where a Bray-Evans goal gave them a half-time lead, only for Buckland to roar back in the second half to win 3-1.
Newquay’s first home game in the Western League, watched by a crowd of 503, exploded in the 18th minute when Bray-Evans audaciously shot from just inside the Torpoint half and watched as the ball floated over goalkeeper James Morley into the net.
It was a goal of the season contender in only the second fixture and Newquay had chances to increase their advantage before half-time with Harry Downing and Bray-Evans heading inches wide from set-pieces.
Whatever was said in the visitors’ dressing room at half-time had the desired effect because within two minutes of the restart, Damerell brought a fine save out of Cole.
Then a Sam Pearson corner from the left picked out Callum O’Brien on the far post, but his goal-bound header was deflected around the post for another corner.
Soon afterwards Torpoint did equalise and almost immediately after that a shot from Damerell crashed against the post.
Newquay responded with a break in the 69th minute which ended with substitute Louis Price firing a low left foot shot towards the corner of the net, but Morley reacted with a brilliant save, tipping the ball away for a corner.
But Torpoint continued to push and Rapson’s quality finish was worthy of being a winner.
NEWQUAY: Brodie Cole; Jamie Edlin, Harry Downing (capt), Cam Turner, Tom Moxham; Harry Richards (Louis Price, 63), Tom Shepherd, Ross Fallens, Jack Bray-Evans, Jacob Grange (Dan Carne, 80), Phil Lowry (Callam McOnie, 68).
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: James Morley, Dave Barker, Sam Hepworth, Rory Simmons, Callum O’Brien, Elliott Crawford, Joe Rapson (James Rowe, 89), Darren Hicks, Curtis Damerell (Adam Carter, 87), Callum Martindale, Sam Pearson (Ryan Richards, 72).
Man-of-the-match: Joe Rapson.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.