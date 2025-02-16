By Robbie Morris at The Mill
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION (SATURDAY)
Torpoint Athletic 3 Clevedon Town 2
CURTIS Damerell scored twice as Torpoint Athletic continued to climb away from trouble with a 3-2 victory over previous leaders Clevedon Town at The Mill.
His double put the hosts 2-0 ahead before Town pulled one back on 56 minutes from Sam Beresford.
The Point restored their two-goal lead via Gary Hird before Alex Camm set up a nervous finale in injury-time.
The visitors started the brighter and after Harrison Coker shot over, Sam Beresford was played through, only to see his effort saved by Ryan Rickard.
The Cornishmen start to probe the visiting defence and midway through the first half the ball was put through to Damerell, but his effort was blocked by James Dunn.
With nine minutes of the half remaining, the hosts took a shock lead. A great ball by skipper Elliott Crawford found Ryan Richards who beat the last defender before being brought down in the area with referee Darren Gay having no hesitation.
Damerell stepped up and sent Dunn the wrong way.
Five minutes after the restart Torpoint doubled their lead when overlapping right-back Fred Chapman found Damerell in the box to blast home from close range.
On the 56th minute, the visitors pulled a goal back as George King’s free-kick on the edge of the area hit the crossbar and Rickard, only to reach Sam Beresford who smashed home from close range.
But within 60 seconds the hosts restored their two-goal advantage as Owen Haslam fed Damerell who laid the ball on to Hird who slotted the ball past Dunn from 10 yards from an acute angle.
Torpoint then created a number of chances in quick succession.
First, on 67 minutes, Richards’ shot from a tight angle was saved, before a minute later an interchange of passes between Damerell and Richards ended with the latter seeing his shot saved.
Almost immediately after, a Hird cross from the right rebounded off the far post to find Richards, but a superb point-blank stop prevented the fourth.
On the 71st minute, good build-up play by the home midfield found Hird. He ran free into the area before seeing his shot pushed around the post by an over-worked Dunn.
With four minutes remaining the visitors started to look dangerous as a Lucas Vowles shot was well saved by Rickard after good build-up play, and then in the third minute of stoppage time Clevedon reduced their arrears.
Beresford played the ball through to Alex Camm, and although his initial shot was saved, Camm fired home the rebound.
There was still room for drama as in the last minute of stoppage time, Vowles was played into the box, but Rickard was in the right place at the right time to help the Point hang on for a much-deserved three points.
The result moved Torpoint, who welcome Bridgwater United on Saturday (3pm), ten points clear of second bottom St Blazey who were beaten 1-0 by visiting Brislington.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Ryan Rickard; Fred Chapman, Sam Hepworth, Elliott Crawford (capt), Josh Pope; Gary Hird (Mason Elliott 86), Sam Morgan (Rory Simmons 85), Owen Haslam (Jed Smale 66), James Rowe (Joe Rapson 76), Curtis Damerell, Ryan Richards. Sub not used: Mike Lucas.
Torpoint Athletic man of the match: Curtis Damerell.